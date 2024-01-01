Care is a message away
Individual online counseling with a licensed counselor for $25 a week.
Why WriteNow Care
Truly accessible online counseling
Clinically-backed care
Evidence-based and designed by Dr. Sonya Bruner, our approach is delivered by fully licensed providers, resulting in high-quality counseling.
Connect on your terms
Choose a format that feels right for you, whether you prefer the face time of video sessions, the ease of messaging — or both.
Counseling you can afford
At just $25 per week, WriteNow Care offers affordable, ongoing support— costing 50% less than other online counseling platforms, and often more cost-effective than using insurance.
Plans
Wellbeing within reach at $25 a week
Transparent pricing and adjustable plans that you can trust. No surge pricing, no hidden fees, just affordable care.
How it works
Simple consistent steps forward
Connect with your counselor on your terms — whether you prefer the face time of video sessions, the ease of messaging — or both.
Carepoint check-ins
Purposeful weekly check-ins
Get thoughtful check-ins from your counselor each week providing actionable reflections, insights, and guidance that help you deepen self-understanding and progress.
Live sessions
Get in-depth with live video counseling sessions
Get face time with your counselor in monthly 30-minute video sessions where you can discuss your counseling challenges and goals in-depth — all securely through the WriteNow Care app.
Counselor messaging
Continue the conversation
Real progress happens in between time with your counselor. Message them with questions and updates as they arise to maintain a continual thread of growth through your counseling experience.
What our clients have to say
The top 87% of our clients spend the research-supported time required for recovery.
Our high commitment rate shows that counseling participants trust the process, follow through on their plans, and are likely to see effective results.
Clinical leadership
Meet our Chief Clinical Officer
At WriteNow Care, I developed our approach to care based on my experience leading our clinical team. Over the past decade, I’ve had the unique opportunity to personally review hundreds of thousands of messaging exchanges between clients and counsellors. This insight, combined with my years of clinical expertise, has helped me create an affordable way to provide high-quality counseling through our platform. My goal has always been to ensure that you have access to meaningful, effective support tailored to your needs.
Dr. Sonya Bruner
Getting started with WriteNow Care
Seeking counseling shouldn't involve jumping through hoops. Follow a few easy steps and get connected with a counselor in 48 hours.
1
Download the WriteNow Care app and tell us about yourself
Answer a few short questions about your counseling goals and preferences — no lengthy forms or unnecessary steps.
2
Choose a plan
WriteNow Care offers two different plans — one that is messaging-based and another with live sessions if you prefer face time with your counselor.
3
Meet your dedicated licensed counselor
Our clinical team will hand match you with a counselor that best fits your counseling goals and preferences.
4
Chart your path forward
Together with your counselor, you’ll create a care plan tailored to your goals. If at any point you’d like to adjust the plan or switch counselors, just contact our clinical team.
FAQs
Is WriteNow Care a good fit for me?
WriteNow Care is the perfect choice for anyone seeking quality counseling with a licensed counselor — whether from the comfort of home, the workplace, or on the go. It’s designed for those who have been disappointed by existing online counseling options that are overpriced and overpromise, but fail to deliver results.
It’s for anyone who:
- Finds traditional therapy too expensive, inconvenient, or limited by location.
- Has a busy schedule and needs flexible, accessible support.
- Wants ongoing guidance and lasting support beyond just a single session.
- Needs help with issues ranging from stress, anxiety, depression, relationships, sleep difficulties to career challenges.
- Has never tried therapy and finding it overwhelming or unsure where to start.
WriteNow Care is not suitable if:
- You require a higher level of care, medication, in-person treatment, or crisis intervention.
- You are under 18 years old.
- You are looking for couples therapy or group therapy, as we currently only offer individual counseling.
What locations do you practice in?
We currently offer our services in Texas, Florida, and New York, with plans to expand to more states soon! If we’re not in your state yet, we’d love to keep you updated. Sign up for our mailing list and we’ll notify you as soon as WriteNow Care becomes available in your area.
Is online message-based counseling effective?
Yes, online counseling is a proven and effective form of therapy for many individuals. Research continues to affirm that online therapy, including asynchronous messaging can be as effective as traditional in-person counseling for a wide range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, and stress management. Studies have shown that for many conditions, online therapy delivers outcomes comparable to therapy as usual (TAU), offering flexibility and accessibility without compromising quality.
What’s the difference between CarePoint check-ins and regular messaging?
A “CarePoint” is more than just a quick message; it’s a dedicated moment in your therapeutic process that aims to provide you with intentional support, insights, and direction. Unlike a casual inquiry about your day, a CarePoint is a structured response from your counselor designed to:
- Deeper reflection: Your counselor thoughtfully addresses the challenges you’ve shared and validates your experiences.
- Actionable insights: You’ll receive guidance, questions, or tools to deepen your self-awareness.
- Therapeutic takeaways: Each CarePoint gives you something tangible—a new perspective, a reflection, or an action step to move your healing journey forward.
This intentional type of response helps ensure that each interaction is meaningful, propelling you toward your goals with care and expertise.
How are you different than other online counseling platforms?
At WriteNow Care, our philosophy is simple: Happy counselors lead to happy clients. We believe great therapy starts with empowered counselors, which is why we've built a model that truly works for both clients and counselors.
Unlike many online platforms that overpromise and underdeliver, we focus on creating a balanced, effective, and sustainable approach to counseling. We pay our counselors fair market rates, provide them with income stability, access to a proprietary knowledge base and handle administrative tasks so they can focus entirely on what matters most — caring for you.
We’ve also seen the harm caused by misleading telehealth services that encourage dependency rather than true healing. Our therapy model is designed for real, lasting progress, not short-term fixes or addictive cycles. And while we’re not a non-profit, we make at least 50% less than other platforms, ensuring that therapy remains affordable, ethical, and accessible while still allowing us to run a sustainable business.
Who are the counselors? How do you match me?
At WriteNow Care, we hold our counselors to the highest standards to ensure you receive the best possible support. Every counselor is fully licensed to practice independently and has specialized training in psychology, clinical social work, counseling, or marriage and family therapy.
In the US, all our counselors hold at least a graduate degree in their respective fields. We go beyond standard licensing requirements with a rigorous selection process, including thorough screening, a written assessment, and a personal interview conducted by our clinical leadership team. This ensures that every counselor we bring on board meets our high standards for expertise, compassion, and effectiveness.
We also know that a strong connection between you and your counselor is essential for real progress. That’s why, instead of relying on algorithms, our clinical team personally hand-matches you with the counselor best suited to support your unique needs.
With WriteNow Care, you’re not just getting therapy—you’re getting a trusted, expertly chosen partner in your journey toward wellbeing.
Something else on your mind?
