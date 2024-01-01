Care is a message away

Individual online counseling with a licensed counselor for $25 a week.

Why WriteNow Care

Truly accessible online counseling

Clinically-backed care

Evidence-based and designed by Dr. Sonya Bruner, our approach is delivered by fully licensed providers, resulting in high-quality counseling.

Connect on your terms

Choose a format that feels right for you, whether you prefer the face time of video sessions, the ease of messaging — or both.

Counseling you can afford

At just $25 per week, WriteNow Care offers affordable, ongoing support— costing 50% less than other online counseling platforms, and often more cost-effective than using insurance.

Plans

Wellbeing within reach at $25 a week

​​Transparent pricing and adjustable plans that you can trust. No surge pricing, no hidden fees, just affordable care.

How it works

Simple consistent steps forward

Connect with your counselor on your terms — whether you prefer the face time of video sessions, the ease of messaging — or both.

Carepoint check-ins

Purposeful weekly check-ins

Get thoughtful check-ins from your counselor each week providing actionable reflections, insights, and guidance that help you deepen self-understanding and progress.

Live sessions

Get in-depth with live video counseling sessions

Get face time with your counselor in monthly 30-minute video sessions where you can discuss your counseling challenges and goals in-depth — all securely through the WriteNow Care app.

Counselor messaging

Continue the conversation

Real progress happens in between time with your counselor. Message them with questions and updates as they arise to maintain a continual thread of growth through your counseling experience.

What our clients have to say

The top 87% of our clients spend the research-supported time required for recovery.

Our high commitment rate shows that counseling participants trust the process, follow through on their plans, and are likely to see effective results.

Beyond thankful for my counselor, who has made this experience a very comfortable and safe one for me. She has been able to gently yet effectively guide me and help me navigate a very dark and painful time in my life, and I am choosing to continue with therapy because of her.
WriteNow Care client
My counselor, Joey has been great at providing frameworks and structure to identify what I’m feeling, figure out which problems to tackle first, and create plans for them. She’s also encouraging and patient. I feel good working with her!
WriteNow Care client
It was truly a great decision to sign up. Having my counselor to speak to about issues and receiving advice from a professional trained in the field is personally more comforting than confiding in friends and family. My counselor has shared great resources and has been really helpful and pleasant to speak to.
WriteNow Care client
Love my therapist—she’s experienced, observant, and was able to point out different aspects of my personality based on my stories and provide useful perspectives, which were a good source of motivation.
WriteNow Care client
My counselor is very gentle, comforting, and empathetic. I also appreciate that she sends me reading materials and references I can peruse for my own education. It shows that WriteNow Care want clients to feel empowered to take charge of their mental health.
WriteNow Care client
My counselor has been amazing, and I appreciate that she checks in regularly and often shares her perspectives and thoughts. Even if the messages are days apart, I still feel that there is a human connection.
WriteNow Care client
Online counseling has not only saved me time and money, but also mental and physical energy because I'm able to make counseling work with my busy work schedule.
WriteNow Care client
Having been through sessions costing $100+ per hour, being able to receive consistent help at a lower price point brings a sense of relief for people experiencing financial stress,
WriteNow Care client
One of the biggest things I'm thankful for the year was being matched with my counselor on WriteNow. She has helped me to gain clarity, while being straightforward yet affirmative.
WriteNow Care client
I really appreciate my counselor’s efforts to be culturally sensitive and to take my background into account when coming up with a plan.
WriteNow Care client
I appreciate being able to message my counselor, especially when events come up and I need to process them. The check-ins between live sessions keep me on track, remind me of important things, and validate my feelings.
WriteNow Care client
I like that I can expect my counsellor will check-in with me about once a week...she provides helpful examples of positive behavior, asks provoking questions that help me grow, and is able to identify feelings and problems I can’t really put into words.
WriteNow Care client
Having therapy at your fingertips is so convenient — and the comfort of knowing someone is journeying with you through your healing process without the overly high price tag is appreciated.
WriteNow Care client

Clinical leadership

Meet our Chief Clinical Officer

​​At WriteNow Care, I developed our approach to care based on my experience leading our clinical team. Over the past decade, I’ve had the unique opportunity to personally review hundreds of thousands of messaging exchanges between clients and counsellors. This insight, combined with my years of clinical expertise, has helped me create an affordable way to provide high-quality counseling through our platform. My goal has always been to ensure that you have access to meaningful, effective support tailored to your needs.

Dr. Sonya Bruner

Getting started with WriteNow Care

Seeking counseling shouldn't involve jumping through hoops. Follow a few easy steps and get connected with a counselor in 48 hours.

1

Download the WriteNow Care app and tell us about yourself

Answer a few short questions about your counseling goals and preferences — no lengthy forms or unnecessary steps.

2

Choose a plan

WriteNow Care offers two different plans — one that is messaging-based and another with live sessions if you prefer face time with your counselor.

3

Meet your dedicated licensed counselor

Our clinical team will hand match you with a counselor that best fits your counseling goals and preferences.

4

Chart your path forward

Together with your counselor, you’ll create a care plan tailored to your goals. If at any point you’d like to adjust the plan or switch counselors, just contact our clinical team.

FAQs

Is WriteNow Care a good fit for me?

WriteNow Care is the perfect choice for anyone seeking quality counseling with a licensed counselor — whether from the comfort of home, the workplace, or on the go. It’s designed for those who have been disappointed by existing online counseling options that are overpriced and overpromise, but fail to deliver results.

It’s for anyone who:

  • Finds traditional therapy too expensive, inconvenient, or limited by location.
  • Has a busy schedule and needs flexible, accessible support.
  • Wants ongoing guidance and lasting support beyond just a single session.
  • Needs help with issues ranging from stress, anxiety, depression, relationships, sleep difficulties to career challenges.
  • Has never tried therapy and finding it overwhelming or unsure where to start.

WriteNow Care is not suitable if:

  • You require a higher level of care, medication, in-person treatment, or crisis intervention.
  • You are under 18 years old.
  • You are looking for couples therapy or group therapy, as we currently only offer individual counseling.

What locations do you practice in?

We currently offer our services in Texas, Florida, and New York, with plans to expand to more states soon! If we’re not in your state yet, we’d love to keep you updated. Sign up for our mailing list and we’ll notify you as soon as WriteNow Care becomes available in your area.

Is online message-based counseling effective?

Yes, online counseling is a proven and effective form of therapy for many individuals. Research continues to affirm that online therapy, including asynchronous messaging can be as effective as traditional in-person counseling for a wide range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, and stress management. Studies have shown that for many conditions, online therapy delivers outcomes comparable to therapy as usual (TAU), offering flexibility and accessibility without compromising quality.

What’s the difference between CarePoint check-ins and regular messaging?

A “CarePoint” is more than just a quick message; it’s a dedicated moment in your therapeutic process that aims to provide you with intentional support, insights, and direction. Unlike a casual inquiry about your day, a CarePoint is a structured response from your counselor designed to:

  • Deeper reflection: Your counselor thoughtfully addresses the challenges you’ve shared and validates your experiences.
  • Actionable insights: You’ll receive guidance, questions, or tools to deepen your self-awareness.
  • Therapeutic takeaways: Each CarePoint gives you something tangible—a new perspective, a reflection, or an action step to move your healing journey forward.

This intentional type of response helps ensure that each interaction is meaningful, propelling you toward your goals with care and expertise.

How are you different than other online counseling platforms?

At WriteNow Care, our philosophy is simple: Happy counselors lead to happy clients. We believe great therapy starts with empowered counselors, which is why we've built a model that truly works for both clients and counselors.

Unlike many online platforms that overpromise and underdeliver, we focus on creating a balanced, effective, and sustainable approach to counseling. We pay our counselors fair market rates, provide them with income stability, access to a proprietary knowledge base and handle administrative tasks so they can focus entirely on what matters most — caring for you.

We’ve also seen the harm caused by misleading telehealth services that encourage dependency rather than true healing. Our therapy model is designed for real, lasting progress, not short-term fixes or addictive cycles. And while we’re not a non-profit, we make at least 50% less than other platforms, ensuring that therapy remains affordable, ethical, and accessible while still allowing us to run a sustainable business.

Who are the counselors? How do you match me?

At WriteNow Care, we hold our counselors to the highest standards to ensure you receive the best possible support. Every counselor is fully licensed to practice independently and has specialized training in psychology, clinical social work, counseling, or marriage and family therapy.

In the US, all our counselors hold at least a graduate degree in their respective fields. We go beyond standard licensing requirements with a rigorous selection process, including thorough screening, a written assessment, and a personal interview conducted by our clinical leadership team. This ensures that every counselor we bring on board meets our high standards for expertise, compassion, and effectiveness.

We also know that a strong connection between you and your counselor is essential for real progress. That’s why, instead of relying on algorithms, our clinical team personally hand-matches you with the counselor best suited to support your unique needs.

With WriteNow Care, you’re not just getting therapy—you’re getting a trusted, expertly chosen partner in your journey toward wellbeing.

Something else on your mind?

Find your way to brighter days

Download the app to sign up and get matched with a licensed counselor within 48 hours.

